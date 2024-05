Paraglider fell 30 meters shortly after take-off

Eyewitnesses alerted the rescue services

A team from Ebensee Mountain Rescue and the Martin 3 emergency helicopter were called to the scene of the accident, as a back injury was suspected. After arriving on the Feuerkogel, mountain rescuers from Ebensee abseiled down to the casualty in the steep terrain, who was already being treated by the emergency doctor from the rescue helicopter. The stretcher in which the pilot was stowed also had to be secured. The rescue was carried out by the crew of the emergency helicopter using a rope, who then took the paraglider to hospital for further treatment.