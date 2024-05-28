A lot of work and money
How villagers renovated the old fire station
Some residents of the village of Weizelsdorf helped together and breathed new life into the old fire station with a lot of heart and soul.
When the members of the Weizelsdorf village community tackle something, they do it properly. This was also the case with the revitalization of the old fire station in the small Rosental village.
After all, when the fire department moved, the small building lost a lot of its luster. "Actually, we just wanted to change the roof tiles because it was raining in. But on closer inspection, it turned out that the entire roof and the tower were already badly damaged," explains Christian Struger, former chairman of the village community.
The people of Weizelsdorf therefore decided to revitalize the entire building, which belongs to the community. However, this not only required man and woman power, but also financial support.
Meeting the costs together
"The costs for the general renovation amounted to around 33,000 euros. The money came from the village community, the municipality, the state, the fire department and the water and sewer cooperative," explains Daniel Glauninger, the new chairman of the village community.
The modernized fire station, which is used by the village community, fire department and water cooperative, was blessed and inaugurated during a village festival by Pastor Josef Markowitz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
