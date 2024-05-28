Desire for slimness makes pharmaceutical companies rich

People are willing to pay for it

Most health insurers do not cover the new therapies. Wegovy is currently not available in Austria as it has not yet been approved for the Austrian market. The drug therefore has to be imported via detours - at high cost. Ozempic, on the other hand, is a drug that requires a doctor's prescription and is only covered by social insurance under certain conditions for people with type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. Outside of these criteria, it is only available on prescription and can cost between 140 and 300 euros per month on a "private prescription".