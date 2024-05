Headbutt from referee: “Now imagine Neymar”

In fact, you can't accuse the young Russian of making a drama out of the scene or even producing a swallow. However, the collision did indeed happen. It was about a controversial decision. The referee got off her chair to check the ball. Both of them bent down - when they "stood up" again, their heads collided. Ouch! Avdeeva looked a little dazed, grabbed her forehead and even a small bruise appeared to be visible.