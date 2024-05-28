Successful manhunt
Man run over while changing a tire: Driver unmasked
It was a terrible accident that happened last Thursday in Mieming in the Tyrolean district of Imst. When a Pole wanted to change a tire on his van due to a puncture, he was run over by a car. The initially unknown driver of the car simply drove on - a suspect has now been identified.
The accident occurred late on Thursday evening on the L236 (Mötzer Straße) in the direction of the Mieminger Plateau. The 32-year-old Pole had to stop due to a flat tire and, according to the police, had switched on the hazard warning lights and set up a breakdown triangle.
When the Pole was between the vehicle and the middle of the road to change the tire, an unknown driver grazed the van with his car and then drove over the 32-year-old's legs, the investigators said at the time.
Stopped briefly, then drove on
The unknown driver stopped about 50 meters further on and briefly got out of the car - but after speaking to the Polish man, he drove off without giving first aid. The 32-year-old was left seriously injured. After first aid, he was taken to Zams Hospital by the emergency services.
Suspect identified
The police then appealed for witnesses, and the investigators also pinned their hopes on parts of a side mirror that were found at the scene of the accident. As the police have now announced, the manhunt was successful.
The man suspected of causing the accident has been identified - according to the investigators, he is a 33-year-old local man. Further investigations and corresponding charges will follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
