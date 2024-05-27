Tabor Castle
White Horse Inn “booms” with visitors like Mamma Mia!
Festival at Tabor Castle presents Ralph Benatzky's operetta classic "Im weißen Rössl", which premieres on August 1. Tickets are already in high demand, says artistic director Alfons Haider. In addition, the castle is shining in new splendor following extensive renovation work on the exterior and the province of Burgenland is continuing to invest in the location.
Tabor Castle shines in new splendour after extensive renovation work on the exterior and the festival program promises plenty of delights. With over 15,000 guests last year, the southernmost cultural center in the state has developed into an attractive destination for regional and tourist culture enthusiasts.
Historical paintings and frescoes in the castle are uncovered
For Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, this is a clear mandate to continue investing: Until the coming winter, historical wall and ceiling paintings in seven rooms will be uncovered and restored in a complex process. According to Doskozil, economic success should never be the main focus of culture; it is much more important that culture unites society.
Great audience interest in "Im weißen Rössl"
According to artistic director Alfons Haider, this year's classic operetta "Im weißen Rössl" (August 1 to 11) is a real bestseller even before the premiere: "We have already sold more than twice as many tickets as last year." The stage design by Stephan Prattes - who is also directing - will also be spectacular and will transfer the stage at Tabor Castle to Lake Wolfgang in a way.
Singing along is encouraged
For the first time this year, there will also be two singalong evenings - a format where the audience is invited to simply sing along.
Cultural jewel offers a varied program
From September 29 to 18, the Uhudler-Landestheater will also be performing the play "Der Freyschütze - oder Jägerromantik 2.0" in the castle courtyard. Next weekend - June 1st and 2nd - the "Brass Spring" will take place. Tickets and information on all events at www.schlosstabor.at
