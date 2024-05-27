White Horse Inn “booms” with visitors like Mamma Mia!

Great audience interest in "Im weißen Rössl"

According to artistic director Alfons Haider, this year's classic operetta "Im weißen Rössl" (August 1 to 11) is a real bestseller even before the premiere: "We have already sold more than twice as many tickets as last year." The stage design by Stephan Prattes - who is also directing - will also be spectacular and will transfer the stage at Tabor Castle to Lake Wolfgang in a way.