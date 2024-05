Crazy! That’s how much more a league point costs Salzburg

Some traditional clubs have been lagging behind their own expectations for years, while others are on the ropes financially. The major Viennese clubs Rapid and Austria in particular have been unable to achieve the goals they have set themselves for many seasons, with individual bright spots such as Austria's third place in the 21/22 season or Rapid's two appearances in the cup final being mere drops in the ocean for the hot-blooded fans. They expect more. And rightly so. Rapid and Austria in particular invest a lot of money in personnel, but reap little in return. A disparity that the competition makes fun of.