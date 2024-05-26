No negotiations
Government no longer reforming educational leave
Although the current model of educational leave has been the subject of much discussion in recent months (see video above), no changes are in sight any time soon. Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher (ÖVP), for example, wanted to prevent a direct connection to parental leave. The Greens, on the other hand, rejected this.
Instead, they proposed comprehensive educational counseling before parental leave begins. However, the ÖVP has "still not responded". The Court of Audit had previously published a critical report stating that educational leave was often used by people who already had a high level of education. Mothers are increasingly taking it directly after parental leave. In addition, the time and content requirements for training and further education are low.
In response, Kocher said that the instrument needed to be "more accurate" and that the obligations to provide evidence should be "somewhat clearer". It was not a question of having fewer recipients. The Greens rejected his proposals and there are currently no negotiations on educational leave. The legislative period of the current government will come to an end in a few months' time and no further reform is expected before then. No consensus was reached on a change to unemployment insurance either.
Law on price transparency
However, a law on price transparency in the food trade and an amendment to the regulations on teleworking could still be implemented. With regard to price transparency, supermarkets above a certain size should make certain sales prices more easily accessible, for example for online comparison platforms. This should also be accompanied by reporting obligations.
The new amendment to teleworking is about allowing people to work outside their own four walls, for example in a coffee shop. Accident protection should also apply there. This currently applies during working hours at work or at home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
