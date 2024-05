Pressler & Frey win at Balkan Championships!

Fuchs out with circulation problems

Leo Köhldorfer also finished fifth in the 400 m hurdles (51.08 sec.), Niklas Strohmayer-Dangl came sixth (51.64). Magdalena Lindner also came sixth in the 100 m (11.57 sec.) and Lena Millonig in the 3,000 m steeplechase (10:09.34 min.). Caroline Bredlinger finished 7th in the 800 m in 2:02.79 minutes.