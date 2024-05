Ultra-modern emergency trucks to arrive soon

In phase 1, the purchase of 17 swap body trucks (WLA) was planned. The ultra-modern emergency trucks have now arrived in Burgenland. The WLA will be handed over to the established fire department bases in the coming days and weeks. "The disaster control plan was presented in 2022. Now we are working consistently to implement each individual phase," says Provincial Fire Service Officer Heinrich Dorner at the presentation of the first swap bodies at the Provincial Fire Service Command in Eisenstadt.