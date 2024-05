Berlin instead of Lustenau! Heraf has a new job

Championship ambitions

Dynamo say they are going into the fourth division season with championship ambitions. Heraf took over Austria Lustenau in the winter break in last place in the table, but did not manage to avoid relegation. In the end, they were three points behind WSG Tirol. Originally, the possibility of Heraf staying on at Lustenau was not ruled out, but during the week Heraf withdrew from the "lottery for the coaching job", as he called it himself. The 56-year-old Viennese explained that he did not feel that the club management had complete confidence in him.