Fine wines: these are the best wines in Carinthia

Even though 2023 was a challenging year, Carinthian winegrowers are expecting a promising vintage. "In addition to the abundant rainfall, which promoted the growth of the vegetation, the winegrowers unfortunately also had to contend with storms, which led to yield losses. However, the mild and sunny autumn ensured that the grapes ripened excellently," said Winegrowers' Association President Horst Wild, who presented awards to the best Carinthian wines of 2023 in nine categories together with Provincial Governor Peter Kaiser and Deputy Governor Martin Gruber.