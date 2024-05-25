In the Carinthian League
Change error causes pure chaos in the relegation battle
In the Carinthian Football League, a player change that does not comply with the rules is causing chaos! Now relegation candidates St. Jakob/Ros. could celebrate three points despite the 3-1 defeat. Leader Treibach is close to two former WAC aces. . .
While Villach's Leo Vielgut scored four goals for his LASK Amateurs in Wallern in the Regionalliga Mitte, the Carinthian league is in full swing!
At the center: Donau. In the 3-1 win at St. Jakob/Ros., visiting coach Christian Trappitsch made four individual changes during the game - which would only have been in accordance with the rules if he had made one of them during the half-time break! "We specifically asked the linesman - he waved it through," said an annoyed Trappitsch, who was well aware of his mistake in the 92nd (!) minute (when he brought on Hamdi).
The consequences in the relegation battle will now be fatal! Because it seems certain that the KFV penalty committee will penalize the game 3:0 in favour of third-last St. Jakob/Ros at the green table! As a result, penultimate-placed Kraig - with three rounds to go - will already be four points behind the Rosentalers and the possible safety margin.
And because the STRAFA only meets on Wednesday (when six Carinthian League games will be played due to the double round), chaos is inevitable. "A bad joke! That can't be true," growled Kraig coach Harry Proprentner, who not only lost the game at ATUS Ferlach (1:2), but also Lukas Schmied (serious ankle injury).
Novak and Kröpfl!
At the top, leaders Treibach beat Bleiburg 6:0 at home to move back ahead in the title race. Home-grown Lucas Ramusch scored for the first time. As good as fixed: Ex-WAC ace Mike Novak will strengthen the Kurstädter, and Hartberg's Mario Kröpfl (once also with the WAC) is also on the table!
Spittal also remain hot in third place. Thanks to Adrian Steurer. He curled a free-kick into the corner of the net against SAK in the 91st minute. "But a point would have been fair," admitted Spittal coach Philipp Dabringer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
