The future of Monaco?
Horner criticizes: “Everyone knows about the situation”
After the second practice session on Friday, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner spoke about the future of the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton is certain that some things need to change in order to be able to continue racing here. "Formula 1 and Monaco are aware of the situation," criticized Horner.
Horner criticizes the current race track in Monaco, saying that what worked well 30 years ago no longer fits in with today's world. That is why there are always voices doubting whether Formula 1 will remain in the Principality. Now is the time to tackle the right changes.
In the past, requests for change have failed due to the unwillingness of the local organizers of the Automobile Club de Monaco. Meanwhile, Horner sees two possibilities. Either the cars change, or the track changes.
The future of Monaco is open
"The cars have become so big and wide that two can hardly fit side by side here," emphasizes Horner: "In order to have an entertaining race, we should look at whether there is a chance to create better overtaking opportunities." One possibility for this could be a modified track layout and the construction of newer, wider sections on the narrow street circuit.
The contract with the track operator only runs until next year. From 2026, the future of Monaco on the Formula 1 calendar is open. It cannot be ruled out that the Principality will temporarily lose the race or that it will only be held every two years at the tradition-steeped circuit. "To secure the next 70 years here, we need further development," demands the Red Bull team boss.
