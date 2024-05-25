Anna Eliskases from Kundl is “Apprentice of the Year”

This year's winner, who completed her first vocational class with nothing but very good grades, wants to stay in the fast lane: "I don't have an exact picture of what will happen in the future. But many doors are open to me. I'm ambitious, so I want to keep moving upwards. What is clear is that I want to stay in this field." In addition to the award, she can also look forward to a 500-euro voucher and a sweet trophy.