Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cute baby bump photos

Wild speculation about the name of Bieber’s baby

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 18:00

The anticipation is great: Justin Bieber (30) has shared new baby bump pictures of his pregnant wife Hailey Bieber (27). Meanwhile, fans are speculating about the possible name of the Bieber baby.

comment0 Kommentare

Super cute! Justin Bieber has shared some new snaps of his wife Hailey's baby bump on Instagram.

In the first photo, the 27-year-old can be seen wearing a see-through black top. She had placed one hand on her already round belly. In the picture, the model is also wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Beautiful vacation snaps of the Biebers
Other snaps apparently show the Biebers on a trip. In one of the vacation pictures, Hailey Bieber once again shows off her bare belly. She is wearing a short, white top that ends above her belly button, wide flared pants and a jacket.

Just a few hours earlier, Justin Bieber had already posted more pictures showing off his wife's naked baby bump under an open black blazer. In one shot in this series, the celebrity couple share a kiss.

Wild fan speculation about names
An insider also told People after the pregnancy announcement that the Biebers have already chosen a name for their child. "They have a name they think is perfect. They're also already starting to decorate a nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby," the source said.

And it is precisely because of the child's name that there is now wild speculation from fans of the singer and model. In recent weeks, both fans have speculated on social media that the happy couple could name the baby Emory Bieber. The catch? That also happens to be Selena Gomez's dream name for her future child. At an event in 2010, Gomez gushed about her love for this unique name. "I've had this name picked out for a while," she told fans in the audience at the time.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were once considered the dream couple of the music scene. They had an on-off relationship from 2010 to 2018, but Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey just two months after their last break-up. There are rumors that Selena and Hailey are not on good terms.

Baby news with bridal pictures
At the beginning of May, Justin and Hailey Bieber, who have been married since 2018, announced that they are expecting their first child together.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf