Cute baby bump photos
Wild speculation about the name of Bieber’s baby
The anticipation is great: Justin Bieber (30) has shared new baby bump pictures of his pregnant wife Hailey Bieber (27). Meanwhile, fans are speculating about the possible name of the Bieber baby.
Super cute! Justin Bieber has shared some new snaps of his wife Hailey's baby bump on Instagram.
In the first photo, the 27-year-old can be seen wearing a see-through black top. She had placed one hand on her already round belly. In the picture, the model is also wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses.
Beautiful vacation snaps of the Biebers
Other snaps apparently show the Biebers on a trip. In one of the vacation pictures, Hailey Bieber once again shows off her bare belly. She is wearing a short, white top that ends above her belly button, wide flared pants and a jacket.
Just a few hours earlier, Justin Bieber had already posted more pictures showing off his wife's naked baby bump under an open black blazer. In one shot in this series, the celebrity couple share a kiss.
Wild fan speculation about names
An insider also told People after the pregnancy announcement that the Biebers have already chosen a name for their child. "They have a name they think is perfect. They're also already starting to decorate a nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby," the source said.
And it is precisely because of the child's name that there is now wild speculation from fans of the singer and model. In recent weeks, both fans have speculated on social media that the happy couple could name the baby Emory Bieber. The catch? That also happens to be Selena Gomez's dream name for her future child. At an event in 2010, Gomez gushed about her love for this unique name. "I've had this name picked out for a while," she told fans in the audience at the time.
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were once considered the dream couple of the music scene. They had an on-off relationship from 2010 to 2018, but Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey just two months after their last break-up. There are rumors that Selena and Hailey are not on good terms.
Baby news with bridal pictures
At the beginning of May, Justin and Hailey Bieber, who have been married since 2018, announced that they are expecting their first child together.
