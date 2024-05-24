Vorteilswelt
Due to "irritation symptoms"

Messepark Dornbirn was evacuated

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 13:48

The Messepark shopping center in Dornbirn (Vorarlberg) had to be evacuated on Friday afternoon. Several people complained of health problems and four had to be taken to hospital.

comment0 Kommentare

At around 12.30 p.m. on Friday, the employees of a clothing store in Messepark noticed the onset of health complaints such as headaches, sore throats and nausea in the business area. The store was immediately evacuated and closed by the management of the clothing store.

When the emergency services arrived on site, the symptoms of irritation were still noticeable. The evacuation of the entire building complex was then initiated. According to the police, the evacuation was calm and orderly. The emergency services set up a care center with emergency doctors at the scene. A meeting point for customers and employees was set up by the emergency crews at the nearby Panoramahaus.

A total of 25 people with symptoms of irritation were treated, four of whom had to be taken to hospital. The cause of the symptoms was still unclear. It is possible that a gas or vapor may have escaped; technical and chemical experts are currently investigating the matter.

The fire department, ambulance service with emergency doctors, police, state chemists and technical experts were deployed. Employees of the exhibition park also helped with the evacuation. At 2.40 p.m. the exhibition park was still closed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone

