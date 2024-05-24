Opening offers
Hyundai NOW 2 x in St. Pölten
Who doesn't know the perfect one-two pass on the soccer pitch? It's when the ball rolls like clockwork and a goal is scored at the end ...
But a one-two pass can also be the perfect combination for success off the pitch. This is precisely why Schirak has been passing the proverbial ball to each other again and again for many years. And now it's happening again! From now on, there are two Hyundai locations under the Schirak flag in St. Pölten - still in Porschestraße at Schirak Automobile and from now on also in Ratzersdorf at Schirak-Lehr.
"As a family business, it is particularly important to us to know the needs of our customers, to maintain our relationship with them and to offer the best service in all matters relating to cars - we are very pleased that we can now offer this service to our Hyundai customers at two locations in St. Pölten!", say Theresa and Florian Schirak in unison.
Many opening offers
So Hyundai now has two locations in the provincial capital! And to mark the start of this great Schirak double pass, customers can of course look forward to many opening offers. In addition to attractive prices, there is also the great opportunity to win back the entire purchase price - which, by the way, can be up to 8,000 euros cheaper.
And anyone who decides on a new Hyundai by June 30 will benefit from the exclusive Schirak double-pass drive-away package: full tank, free underbody protection, station wagon set included and registration costs covered.
So head over to Schirak Automobile or Schirak-Lehr - you can get into a new Hyundai either way!
