EU supply chain law has now been passed

The law, which is intended to hold large companies accountable if they profit from child or forced labor outside the EU, had not previously achieved an overwhelming majority in the EU Parliament: 374 MEPs voted for the project, 235 against (19 abstentions). However, the scope of application was significantly restricted. While the agreement between the EU member states and the EU Parliament stipulated that the directive would apply to companies with 500 employees and a turnover of 150 million euros or more, it will now only apply to companies with 1000 employees and a turnover of 450 million euros or more.