Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The "Krone" Lower Austria column

The little messenger makes a mini garden

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 05:44

How we're already looking forward to the vacations with a mini garden! As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.

comment0 Kommentare

The children are currently torn between long weekends, which really do create a vacation atmosphere, and the excitement of upcoming exams and schoolwork. As always, the end of term and the weeks leading up to it are extremely exciting and challenging. I have found that in times when the brain is busy with a lot of mental work, it is very good to do a bit of "manual work" and have come up with a summer project. To get us in the mood for the long vacations, we've spent the last few days making a mini garden:

Small garden with little effort
It costs almost nothing, because almost everything you need for it is around the house: 1 empty Tetrapak (milk or juice carton), scissors or cutter, potting soil and seedlings (or flower seeds).

Wash out the empty milk carton from the Tetrapak thoroughly and cut off the top part lying flat. If you like, you can decorate it creatively after it has dried. The bottom of the packet should be pierced a few times to allow drainage and prevent the small plants from getting wet roots.

Now add the soil. Now we plant the seedlings together and water them a little every day. The mini garden looks super pretty, even fits on the windowsill and is also perfect as a leaving present from the kindergarten or for the teacher!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf