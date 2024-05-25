The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger makes a mini garden
How we're already looking forward to the vacations with a mini garden! As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
The children are currently torn between long weekends, which really do create a vacation atmosphere, and the excitement of upcoming exams and schoolwork. As always, the end of term and the weeks leading up to it are extremely exciting and challenging. I have found that in times when the brain is busy with a lot of mental work, it is very good to do a bit of "manual work" and have come up with a summer project. To get us in the mood for the long vacations, we've spent the last few days making a mini garden:
Small garden with little effort
It costs almost nothing, because almost everything you need for it is around the house: 1 empty Tetrapak (milk or juice carton), scissors or cutter, potting soil and seedlings (or flower seeds).
Wash out the empty milk carton from the Tetrapak thoroughly and cut off the top part lying flat. If you like, you can decorate it creatively after it has dried. The bottom of the packet should be pierced a few times to allow drainage and prevent the small plants from getting wet roots.
Now add the soil. Now we plant the seedlings together and water them a little every day. The mini garden looks super pretty, even fits on the windowsill and is also perfect as a leaving present from the kindergarten or for the teacher!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.