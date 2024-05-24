Mercosur scandal in parliament: farmers outraged!

Farmers' association wants an apology

What's more, Loacker dismisses the justified concerns of opponents of the disastrous free trade agreement with Brazil as "small-minded and provincial thinking", the likes of which he has not even experienced in the furthest valley of his home province of Vorarlberg. Nemecek adds: "The pink politician has probably forgotten that mountain and organic farmers are fighting for their livelihood there as well as throughout Austria. On behalf of tens of thousands of farmers, I demand an immediate apology!"