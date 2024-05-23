Ofner meets Frenchman, Nadal meets Zverev

Zverev (No. 4) goes into the match with Nadal as the Rome winner and favorite, even though he is 7:3 ahead in the head-to-head. However, the soon-to-be 38-year-old Iberian has only played eight matches this year due to thigh problems, three of which he has lost. Nadal will probably be competing at Roland Garros for the last time. The most recent of the ten duels between the two took place in the semi-finals of the French Open in 2022, when Zverev twisted his ankle badly at the end of the second set, had to retire and went into a long injury break. Now he is a title contender again.