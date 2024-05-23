ÖTV youngster fights his way into the Skopje semifinals

Highly dramatic decision

The deciding set began with a lot of fighting. Schwärzler missed two break points

break points, but was then able to fend off three game points and finally converted his third chance to take a 1:0 lead. After the ÖTV youngster then managed to get his service through to zero, he missed two break chances in the third game and the opportunity to make it 3:0.

Bitter, because he was able to fend off a break point at 1:2, but Paulson took his chance to break back a little later and made it 3:3.

But Joel did not give up: At 4:4, with Paulson serving, Schwärzler was already 0:40 down before the Czech brought him back into the match with two double faults. After fending off two more game points, he used his first break point to take a 5:4 lead. A lead that he would not relinquish! After exactly 2:34 hours, he converted the first match point to win 3:6, 6:4, 6:4. A victory that catapulted him to 547th position in the ATP rankings.