Healthcare system: Austrians’ frustration on the rise

Laborious search for a doctor's appointment

Half (50 percent) found it difficult to get an appointment with a doctor. In 2023, 33% criticized the availability of appointments. In addition to the availability of appointments, other aspects were also surveyed: around a third rated the Austrian healthcare system as "not" (24%) or "not at all" (8%) simple and clearly structured. More than one in ten stated that they "did not" or "did not at all" know where to turn if they had a medical problem. In any case, half of those surveyed asked their close family and friends.