Dog owner adds: “I overestimated myself”

"I am more than aware of my guilt"

Right at the beginning of her long statement, the dog owner, who was convicted of gross negligence manslaughter, expresses her condolences to the bereaved. "It is inconceivable what suffering was left behind here (...). Because I overestimated myself," writes the 38-year-old. She was aware that she had to manage her dogs in such a way that no one else was harmed. That is why she pleaded guilty in court. Elsewhere, the dog owner writes: "I am more than aware of this guilt."