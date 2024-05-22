Vorteilswelt
1 of only 50 pairs

Win a limited edition Air Force 1 from KFC!

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 13:34

Almost everyone in this country knows Kentucky Fried Chicken. The company, which is world-famous for its crispy chicken parts, proves once again that an international restaurant chain can also implement exciting local collaborations: Together with the artist duo @entjuligung & @ianfex, personalized pairs of the cult sneaker Nike Air Force 1 have now been created with illustrations and sayings that match KFC. krone.at is giving away one of only 50 pairs of the unique sneakers!

The artists, originally from Salzburg, are part of the "Catism Studio" collective from Vienna and have already made a name for themselves with creative murals, illustrations, carpet tufting and digital art.

KFC, meanwhile, is not only known for its crispy hot wings bucks, but has also been offering delicious mushroom-based vegetarian alternatives since 2022 - rounded off with Lavazza coffee freshly prepared by a barista in every restaurant. Incidentally, all packaging comes from local sustainable forestry and has the PEFC seal.

KFC has now opened its 14th restaurant in Austria in Wels. (Bild: Queensway Europe)
KFC has now opened its 14th restaurant in Austria in Wels.
While the restaurant chain is celebrating the opening of its 14th branch in Austria these days - the restaurant in Wels at Hans Sachs-Straße 103 has been open since Wednesday - a limited edition of 50 Air Force 1s has been created with the artist duo @entjuligung & @ianfex, each pair of which is unique. The collection is rounded off with matching sports socks.

The limited edition KFC sneakers are available in red and green designs. (Bild: KFC X ENTJULIGUNG X IANFEX)
The limited edition KFC sneakers are available in red and green designs.
With krone.at you have the chance to win one of the 50 limited edition cult sneakers in a unique design. Simply fill out the form below to take part! The closing date for entries is May 28, 2024, 9 am. We wish you good luck!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kommentare
 






