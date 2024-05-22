1 of only 50 pairs
Win a limited edition Air Force 1 from KFC!
Almost everyone in this country knows Kentucky Fried Chicken. The company, which is world-famous for its crispy chicken parts, proves once again that an international restaurant chain can also implement exciting local collaborations: Together with the artist duo @entjuligung & @ianfex, personalized pairs of the cult sneaker Nike Air Force 1 have now been created with illustrations and sayings that match KFC. krone.at is giving away one of only 50 pairs of the unique sneakers!
The artists, originally from Salzburg, are part of the "Catism Studio" collective from Vienna and have already made a name for themselves with creative murals, illustrations, carpet tufting and digital art.
KFC, meanwhile, is not only known for its crispy hot wings bucks, but has also been offering delicious mushroom-based vegetarian alternatives since 2022 - rounded off with Lavazza coffee freshly prepared by a barista in every restaurant. Incidentally, all packaging comes from local sustainable forestry and has the PEFC seal.
While the restaurant chain is celebrating the opening of its 14th branch in Austria these days - the restaurant in Wels at Hans Sachs-Straße 103 has been open since Wednesday - a limited edition of 50 Air Force 1s has been created with the artist duo @entjuligung & @ianfex, each pair of which is unique. The collection is rounded off with matching sports socks.
With krone.at you have the chance to win one of the 50 limited edition cult sneakers in a unique design. Simply fill out the form below to take part! The closing date for entries is May 28, 2024, 9 am. We wish you good luck!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.