Scary moment
Hertha professional: “I tried to survive”
Scary moment in the second division match between VfL Osnabrück and Hertha Berlin on Sunday. Jeremy Dudziak had to be substituted in the first half with shortness of breath and a racing heart; the 28-year-old apparently suffered an allergy shock.
"My pulse suddenly stopped, I was gasping for breath, my heart started beating wildly, I felt dizzy, I staggered and panicked. Fortunately, coach Pal Dardai was quick to point this out to the physiotherapists. One or two more sprints - I don't even want to think about what could have happened. It gives me goosebumps ...", the Hertha professional recalled in his podcast "Money doesn't buy goals".
In the 43rd minute, Dudziak had signaled his discomfort, he was immediately substituted for Andreas Bouchalakis and taken into the dressing room. "I didn't notice anything anymore. It was as if I was trapped in my own body. All I could hear was my heartbeat. I didn't notice anything about the game, not even later in the dressing room. I was lying there trying to survive. I got some kind of gas, I can't remember what exactly."
Triggered by mold?
What could have triggered the shock? Dudziak is susceptible to mold - a problem that the Osnabrückers are currently struggling with. "I read that there was a huge layer of mold on the roof, that's probably what triggered it for me. Osnabrück's coach came to me later and told me that four players in their team had also had this problem." The midfielder has since recovered, as photos on Hertha's Instagram profile show. They show him: Dudziak signing a new contract with the capital city club with a big grin on his face. And the upcoming wedding in the summer should also bring a smile to the Hamburg-born player's face.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.