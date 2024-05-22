Hertha professional: “I tried to survive”

Triggered by mold?

What could have triggered the shock? Dudziak is susceptible to mold - a problem that the Osnabrückers are currently struggling with. "I read that there was a huge layer of mold on the roof, that's probably what triggered it for me. Osnabrück's coach came to me later and told me that four players in their team had also had this problem." The midfielder has since recovered, as photos on Hertha's Instagram profile show. They show him: Dudziak signing a new contract with the capital city club with a big grin on his face. And the upcoming wedding in the summer should also bring a smile to the Hamburg-born player's face.