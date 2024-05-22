“Pavlo” as a model pupil, Solet as a controversial case

Aleksa Terzic (three "A's") received the worst marks. The left-back arrived last summer, but was never able to fulfill the expectations placed in him and disappointed across the board. Things did not go much better for record-breaking Lucas Gourna-Douath (three times 2). Even in his second season, he did not take the step that had been hoped for. In the end, he lost his place to Mamady Diambou. Strikers Roko Simic and Petar Ratkov also performed poorly. If they stay, they will have to do much better next season!