Food delivery drivers don’t want to go hungry

KV wage at 10 euros, increase demanded

The strikers march from the Innsbruck Lieferando headquarters to the ÖGB building from 6 p.m., where live broadcasts to other strike locations and presentations await. The bicycle and food delivery workers are primarily fighting for a higher wage agreement. Negotiations have been going on since November and the employers are currently offering 5.8 percent. With rolling inflation of 8.7 percent, this is not enough, explains Warzilek. The collective agreement currently stipulates an hourly wage of 10 euros; Lieferando drivers in Innsbruck earn a little more.