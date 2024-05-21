Balance at Whitsun
Driver refused to take a breathalyzer test: arrest!
A lifetime without a driver's license, but with 1.3 per mille at the wheel - this and other bizarre cases left the Planquadrat shaking its head. The provincial traffic department's summary after the long Whitsun weekend.
The police carried out stricter checks on Whitsun traffic over the long weekend. During a special operation on Sunday night, almost 100 officers took a close look at 870 drivers across the country. A breathalyzer or alcohol test was carried out in 742 cases.
Over 2 per mille on the road
13 drivers had more than 0.8 per mille in their blood. The inglorious front-runner was a 27-year-old in the Eisenstadt district with 2.4 per mille at the wheel. Five drivers had exceeded the 0.5 per mille limit and a further two had consumed drugs. "Eleven driving licenses had to be confiscated on the spot", according to the provincial police headquarters.
More than 200 speeding tickets
A total of 198 charges were filed and 206 tickets issued. 693 of these were for speeding, detected by radar. In one case, the license plates were even confiscated. A driver caused turbulent scenes at the Planquadrat in the district of Mattersburg. The Pole reacted stubbornly and resisted the official action. When he was asked to take a breathalyzer test, he was completely unruly: arrest, charges!
On the Whitsun weekend, there was the heavy traffic that was expected in advance. The surveillance was correspondingly extensive. The police maintained a high presence and carried out intensive checks throughout the country.
Drunk and driving without a license
With a blood alcohol level of 1.3, a driver in Markt Allhau in the Oberwart district was pulled over by the police. And that's not all: the 44-year-old has never had a driver's license! A 17-year-old driver who came to the attention of a patrol in Burgauberg in the district of Güssing was "high on drugs". He was stopped - and could only produce confirmation of a provisional driving license, which had already expired.
The car of a driver from the Ukraine was confiscated. He had been caught speeding at 144 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the A 4 in the district of Neusiedl.
