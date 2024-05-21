Driver refused to take a breathalyzer test: arrest!

Drunk and driving without a license

With a blood alcohol level of 1.3, a driver in Markt Allhau in the Oberwart district was pulled over by the police. And that's not all: the 44-year-old has never had a driver's license! A 17-year-old driver who came to the attention of a patrol in Burgauberg in the district of Güssing was "high on drugs". He was stopped - and could only produce confirmation of a provisional driving license, which had already expired.