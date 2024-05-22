After debate
Clear transparency rules for Oberwart public officials
SPÖ demand about to be implemented. New guidelines to make deals by elected officials in the district town more difficult in future.
The SPÖ Oberwart party recently fueled the transparency debate by speaking of "free-market economy" and even demanding the disclosure of the business relationships of members of the city and municipal councils as well as senior city employees in the audit committee - read more "Now it's all snuggled up".
The ÖVP and city manager Georg Rosner, on the other hand, spoke of untenable accusations, who once again spoke of transparent financial management with regard to the annually published transparency report, which even exceeds the legal requirements according to the municipal code.
Transparency report to become even more transparent
After the political upheaval, the aim now is to pull together again and regain trust. To this end, the municipal council has agreed to draw up compliance rules. In addition, representatives from all political groups represented in the municipal council will be invited to attend future bid openings. It is also under discussion to publish income and expenditure of less than EUR 5,000 in the municipality's transparency report in future - read more "Municipality of Oberwart presents 5th transparency report".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.