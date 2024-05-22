Clear transparency rules for Oberwart public officials

Transparency report to become even more transparent

After the political upheaval, the aim now is to pull together again and regain trust. To this end, the municipal council has agreed to draw up compliance rules. In addition, representatives from all political groups represented in the municipal council will be invited to attend future bid openings. It is also under discussion to publish income and expenditure of less than EUR 5,000 in the municipality's transparency report in future - read more "Municipality of Oberwart presents 5th transparency report".