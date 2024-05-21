“Money flowed”: ÖVP denounces FPÖ in Ott case

However, the ÖVP parliamentary group leader was also unable to confirm whether Sila would definitely appear on Thursday to be questioned about this matter. This is because they have "little experience with the enforcement of subpoenas". In addition, the trial judge in Sila's case had expressed reservations about his being brought forward due to his state of health. She reportedly compared the case to a criminal trial, where witnesses in a similar condition would not be produced. For Hanger, however, one thing is clear: if Sila does not appear, it would be an "admission of guilt".