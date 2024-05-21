Explosive chats
“Money flowed”: ÖVP denounces FPÖ in Ott case
In the case surrounding the alleged spy Egisto Ott, ÖVP politician Andreas Hanger has submitted a statement of facts against the FPÖ and its former MP Hans-Jörg Jenewein. As a chat message suggests, there are said to have been business connections between the two.
Money had "flowed between Ott and Jenewein and therefore also the FPÖ", said Hanger at a press conference on Tuesday. Anything else would be "unrealistic". Jenewein rejected all accusations a month ago.
Lending "emphasis" to investigations
Specifically, it is about a seized chat in which Jenewein is said to have written to Ott: "I still have to get the OK for the 50 on Monday. As soon as I have it, please start." Hanger assumes that it could have been 50,000 euros for Ott. According to Hanger, Jenewein's cell phone had already been seized three years ago. However, the personal complaint is intended to "re-enforce" the investigation in order to get results on the table.
On Tuesday, Hanger, leader of the ÖVP parliamentary group in the U-committee on "red-blue abuse of power", also brought up the Ideenschmiede case again. Thomas Sila is to be "presented" on Thursday. Sila once founded the Ideenschmiede agency with the current FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. He recently apologized for health reasons.
Hanger: Kickl a "mini-Benko"?
Hanger wants to know from Sila whether Kickl has earned 500,000 euros in secret real estate deals through FPÖ contracts and is therefore a kind of "mini-Benko". The accusation: Kickl had a trust agreement with the company that gave him the right to buy 50 percent of the property in which Ideenschmiede was rented. Kickl had paid 100,000 euros for this, explained Hanger. The agency had made millions in profits from FPÖ contracts, which had been invested in the property, which was therefore worth 1.2 million euros on the market. Half of this minus 100,000 euros would result in a profit for Kickl of 500,000 euros.
However, the ÖVP parliamentary group leader was also unable to confirm whether Sila would definitely appear on Thursday to be questioned about this matter. This is because they have "little experience with the enforcement of subpoenas". In addition, the trial judge in Sila's case had expressed reservations about his being brought forward due to his state of health. She reportedly compared the case to a criminal trial, where witnesses in a similar condition would not be produced. For Hanger, however, one thing is clear: if Sila does not appear, it would be an "admission of guilt".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.