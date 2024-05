Bayern kicker lashes out: “I felt inhibited”

"I hesitated"

In the second leg in Madrid, the South Korean was finally substituted and had to watch his team lose bitterly and thus squander their last chance at the title. In the subsequent Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg (2:0), he was allowed to play from the start again. But Kim emphasized that he felt inhibited: "There were many moments during the game when I hesitated. Because I couldn't play with full conviction. I tried very hard to show what the coach wanted."