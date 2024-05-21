Benefit for farmers is unfair for commuters

Commuter allowance was cut in 2023

His demand: a reform of the commuter allowance that covers actual car costs. This has not been increased since 2010, on the contrary, Rezar is annoyed. "In 2023, the commuter allowance was massively reduced and the CO2 tax was also increased, but the federal government has done nothing about the overpriced fuel prices in Austria. Instead, the government has now served the farmers' association by promoting agricultural diesel".