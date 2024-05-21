Relief demanded
Benefit for farmers is unfair for commuters
The ARBÖ has criticized the 300 million euro relief package for agriculture and forestry, which was launched by the federal government last week and will give farmers a relief of around 20 cents per liter of diesel, among other things.
"It is unacceptable that farmers are being subsidized while other occupational groups are exposed to massive burdens. This is an unparalleled injustice," says President Peter Rezar.
Commuter allowance was cut in 2023
His demand: a reform of the commuter allowance that covers actual car costs. This has not been increased since 2010, on the contrary, Rezar is annoyed. "In 2023, the commuter allowance was massively reduced and the CO2 tax was also increased, but the federal government has done nothing about the overpriced fuel prices in Austria. Instead, the government has now served the farmers' association by promoting agricultural diesel".
Farmers should be allowed to receive compensation for the high CO2 tax. But the 'normal' employees, who also need a car for their job, are clearly disadvantaged by this.
110,000 Burgenlanders commute regularly
In Austria, 1.3 million people receive the commuter allowance, in Burgenland there are more than 110,000 employees. The ARBÖ as well as the AK and the ÖGB have been insisting on reform proposals for years with the conversion of the commuter allowance into a kilometer-based deduction. "This would bring significant relief for employees, but the federal government is unfortunately ignoring all proposals," says Rezar.
