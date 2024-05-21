Focus on electricity
Will the Tiwag meeting bring permanently lower prices?
Decisive decisions are now pending at the Tyrolean regional energy supplier. Among other things, for the first time in Tiwag's 100-year history, a low electricity price is to be enshrined in the articles of association - a direct result of the dispute with the Chamber of Labor, which has caused massive uncertainty among hundreds of thousands of customers.
Specifically, the passage reads: "The company must act as a customer- and competition-oriented provider of energy services in accordance with the principles of safe, cost-effective, environmentally friendly and efficient provision of the requested services as well as a competitive and competitive electricity market, taking into account Section 70 AktG."
Public interest enshrined
Secondly, it is stipulated that the Executive Board should not only have "the good of the company" in mind, but must also act in consideration of the interests of shareholders and employees as well as "the public interest".
Should Tiwag build a mega pumped-storage power plant costing more than two billion euros in the natural landscape of the Kaunertal?
Liste-Fritz-Klubchef Markus Sint
Tiwag board members: Hearing underway
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday. In addition to the content, LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP) has also decided on a new personnel line-up. Two Tiwag board members have already been publicly advertised, including the position of CEO. Originally, a decision was expected to be made in May. However, application procedures and hearings are currently being conducted by an external office. The names should be finalized before the summer.
Power plant for 2 billion euros
It will also be interesting to see whether the policy paper also makes statements about how Tiwag will deal with the natural and living environment in the future. "This is about more than just two cents up or down in the electricity price," says Liste Fritz club leader Markus Sint: "Should Tiwag build a mega pumped-storage power plant costing more than two billion euros in the natural landscape of the Kaunertal? These are the fundamental questions that the owner of a provincial company must answer."
