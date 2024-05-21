Will the Tiwag meeting bring permanently lower prices?

Power plant for 2 billion euros

It will also be interesting to see whether the policy paper also makes statements about how Tiwag will deal with the natural and living environment in the future. "This is about more than just two cents up or down in the electricity price," says Liste Fritz club leader Markus Sint: "Should Tiwag build a mega pumped-storage power plant costing more than two billion euros in the natural landscape of the Kaunertal? These are the fundamental questions that the owner of a provincial company must answer."