“Putin would not have invaded Ukraine with AI”

Hawaiian shirt, shorts, flip-flops: that's how Palmer Luckey is known. But don't be fooled by his unassuming appearance, because the man born in Long Beach, California, in 1992 can already look back on a remarkable career. At the age of just 16, he put together his first VR headsets in his parents' garage, as befits founding legends in the tech industry, and three years later founded his first company, Oculus VR, making him a pioneer in the field of virtual reality.