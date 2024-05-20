Woman went to rehab for cheese addiction

Woman justifies consumption "like addicts do"

In addition to masses of cheese, she also devoured Parmesan potato chips. To alleviate her unbalanced diet, she often resolved to eat just one salad. But she ended up eating cheese again, "with salad on the side", says the 27-year-old. "I kept telling myself that it was actually cheaper to just buy a few blocks of cheese," says the student. "I convinced myself that I was making an economically sensible decision, like addicts try to justify."