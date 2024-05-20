Graz in a party mood
Here we go! Sturm celebrates the championship
Sturm Graz has secured the double and is now ready to celebrate its triumph with its fans. Since 2 p.m., the main square in Graz has been a hive of activity. The players will set off in a convertible bus shortly after 3pm.
The joy of the Sturm Graz officials, players and fans knows no bounds. After all, after winning the Cup again, they have also secured the championship. After 13 years, the team from Graz is back on the domestic soccer throne. The big joint celebration in the Styrian capital officially began at 2 pm.
Convertible bus is ready
Stadium announcer Thomas Seidl has taken to the stage on the main square and is talking to various guests. A DJ will provide the musical accompaniment. The championship team will finally set off in a convertible bus at around 3.15 pm.
The team will be welcomed by Mayor Elke Kahr at the town hall, where they can sign the town's Golden Book. The players will then take to the stage at around 4.30 p.m. and the celebrations with the fans can really get underway. Including the presentation of the cup and the championship trophy.
The pitch has already filled up since midday. The fans are already looking forward to the arrival of their champion team. But there is already plenty of celebrating and singing beforehand. Meanwhile, it was officially announced that the pitch was full and that no more guests would be allowed in. Around 10,000 people have probably made it to the main square.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
