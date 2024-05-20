With satellite data
EU helped in search for Raisi in crash
On Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash - the EU helped to find the crash site with its aid system for analyzing satellite data. In response to criticism, the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management declared that this was "an expression of the most basic humanity".
After the helicopter, in which Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were traveling, crashed in foggy weather in mountainous terrain, the rescue operation proved to be extremely difficult. The fatalities have now been recovered from the scene of the accident. "We are in the process of transferring the bodies of the martyrs to Tabriz (in north-western Iran)," explained the head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Pirhossein Kooliwand.
The operation in the remote, mountainous terrain proved to be difficult:
EU Commissioner Janez Lenarčič had stated on Platform X on Sunday evening that the EU had supported the search operation. "Following the Iranian request for support, we are activating the 'Copernicus EMS Rapid Response Mapping Service'", the politician explained. He added the hashtag "EU solidarity" to the post.
Criticism of support: "Disgusting"
This approach did not go down well with everyone: For the Dutch right-wing populist, this is "EU solidarity with evil", as he wrote on X. Critical voices also came from Germany. CDU foreign affairs expert Roderich Kiesewetter declared: "Drone war against Ukraine and you talk about EU solidarity? Disgusting." FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann was also stunned: "What a miserable hashtag, what a mockery of the brave fighters for human rights in Iran. I expect an explanation for this."
EU Commissioner: "Not an act of political support"
Lenarčič cannot understand this disapproval of EU aid. "Providing a Copernicus satellite map on request to facilitate a search and rescue operation is not an act of political support for any regime or establishment. It is simply an expression of the most basic humanity."
EU Council President Charles Michel condoled on X: "The EU expresses its sincere condolences on the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian and other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident." Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the work of the controversial Iranian head of government, who was also nicknamed the "Butcher of Tehran" due to his brutal crackdown on opposition members. "He was rightly highly respected by his compatriots and enjoyed great esteem abroad," the Kremlin said. China's President Xi Jinping expressed his "deep sorrow over the death" in a message.
Condolences from Azerbaijan: Raisi was an "outstanding statesman"
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who had inaugurated a dam in the Iranian border region with Raisi shortly before the accident, expressed his dismay. "In President Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian people have lost an outstanding statesman who served his country with dedication and commitment throughout his life. His memory will always live on in our hearts," it said in a telegram of condolences to the Iranian religious leader Khamenei.
Raisi was born in 1960 in Mashhad and worked in the judiciary for over three decades. He was appointed head of the judiciary in 2019. In his previous role as public prosecutor, he is said to have been responsible for numerous arrests and executions of political dissidents in 1988.
Raisi under pressure due to persecution of the headscarf requirement
In the meantime, experts had also seen Raisi as a possible successor to Khamenei, who turned 85 in April. Even though the younger generation is now increasingly criticizing the entire system of the Islamic Republic, Raisi was under particular pressure domestically. Most recently, the government pushed ahead with its controversial policy of enforcing the compulsory wearing of headscarves, further antagonizing parts of the population.
