Schauffele wins his first major title

"I really didn't want to go into a play-off against Bryson, we probably would have played 18 holes. I said to myself, this is my chance," said Schauffele, who secured victory with a birdie on the last hole. "I was actually emotional. It's been a while since I won anything. It was really hard to concentrate today. It's all good now." He had already been able to call his father, he reported at the presentation ceremony. "But I had to hang up relatively quickly because he made me cry."