Golf

Schauffele wins his first major title

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 11:30

Xander Schauffele has won a golf major for the first time in his career, triumphing at the PGA Championship thanks to an outstanding performance.

The US-American played a final round of 65 on Sunday and finished the tournament with 263 strokes - 21 under par. That is a record at majors. He beat Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke, while Norway's Viktor Hovland finished in third place on 18 under par.

"I really didn't want to go into a play-off against Bryson, we probably would have played 18 holes. I said to myself, this is my chance," said Schauffele, who secured victory with a birdie on the last hole. "I was actually emotional. It's been a while since I won anything. It was really hard to concentrate today. It's all good now." He had already been able to call his father, he reported at the presentation ceremony. "But I had to hang up relatively quickly because he made me cry."

Straka failed on Friday
World number one Scottie Scheffler finished the competition at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville in a tie for eighth place on 13 under par after a turbulent few days and several hours in police custody. The two-time Masters winner is said to have disobeyed the instructions of the police on Friday morning, who were investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian.

Scheffler had tried to avoid a traffic jam with his car. In doing so, he is said to have slightly injured a police officer on the wrist. The world number one was then handcuffed and taken to a police station for identification purposes.

Sepp Straka (Bild: AFP)
Sepp Straka
(Bild: AFP)

Like US superstar Tiger Woods, Austrian Sepp Straka failed to make the cut on Friday.

