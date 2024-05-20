Golf
Schauffele wins his first major title
Xander Schauffele has won a golf major for the first time in his career, triumphing at the PGA Championship thanks to an outstanding performance.
The US-American played a final round of 65 on Sunday and finished the tournament with 263 strokes - 21 under par. That is a record at majors. He beat Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke, while Norway's Viktor Hovland finished in third place on 18 under par.
"I really didn't want to go into a play-off against Bryson, we probably would have played 18 holes. I said to myself, this is my chance," said Schauffele, who secured victory with a birdie on the last hole. "I was actually emotional. It's been a while since I won anything. It was really hard to concentrate today. It's all good now." He had already been able to call his father, he reported at the presentation ceremony. "But I had to hang up relatively quickly because he made me cry."
Straka failed on Friday
World number one Scottie Scheffler finished the competition at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville in a tie for eighth place on 13 under par after a turbulent few days and several hours in police custody. The two-time Masters winner is said to have disobeyed the instructions of the police on Friday morning, who were investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian.
Scheffler had tried to avoid a traffic jam with his car. In doing so, he is said to have slightly injured a police officer on the wrist. The world number one was then handcuffed and taken to a police station for identification purposes.
Like US superstar Tiger Woods, Austrian Sepp Straka failed to make the cut on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.