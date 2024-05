Shepherd dog “Baby” thrown out of the car

"But what 'Baby' needs even more urgently is a home. Someone who would take care of him," writes animal rights activist Birgit Wimmer from Cyprus. However, the animal shelter is also looking for support in general, as there is a shortage everywhere. "The shelter currently needs hay and straw for the donkeys, but I could write the list endlessly," says Wimmer. Anyone interested in adopting the German shepherd "Baby" can contact "Animal Rescue Cyprus " directly, and donations can also be made on the website.