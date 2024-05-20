Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Now the baby is waiting

Wüthrich open: “I’ve been through a lot”

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 08:31

Gregory Wüthrich has won the double with Sturm Graz. After 13 years, the team from Graz are back on the domestic soccer throne, also thanks to the Swiss. He has already had to endure a lot in his career, but now he has been rewarded for his efforts. His girlfriend and baby are now waiting for him at home.

comment0 Kommentare

Just under 69 minutes had been played when Wüthrich made a decision. "I ran from the halfway line to the sixteen and made up my mind to put the ball in," said the Sturm Graz central defender with shining eyes after the 2:0 victory in the Bundesliga heartbreak final against Austria Klagenfurt. Moments later, the Swiss headed the ball into the net and paved the way for the Styrians to win their first league title in 13 years with the opening goal.

The 29-year-old became emotional after the final whistle. "It's definitely the best moment of my career. I've been through a lot and had many difficult moments," said Wüthrich. "I also had good moments, but there were moments when I really had to eat shit." The 1.92-metre tall player recalled his time back home at Young Boys Bern, where he suffered an injury in final training before his first possible Champions League appearance. Last summer, a transfer to FC Augsburg fell through because he did not pass the medical check.

Gregory Wüthrich with the championship trophy. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Gregory Wüthrich with the championship trophy.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"This is a huge satisfaction for me and I have the feeling that I've proved it to everyone. This feeling is indescribable," said the goal-scoring defender. In the basic round, Wüthrich was the match-winner in the 1:0 wins against WSG Tirol and in Lustenau. "In hindsight, it shows me that you are rewarded if you don't give up."

Special moments await now
But it really doesn't matter who scores the goals. "We won the game, that's the most important thing. This is a moment for the ages," he emphasized. In the days leading up to the league final, Wüthrich played through several scenarios in his head. "I've been imagining all week what it will be like when the game is over and we've won the double. I've always seen myself crying on the floor in my imagination. I haven't been able to cry yet. It's so indescribable."

Zitat Icon

My girlfriend is at home with our son and I'm so happy to go to them and give everyone a big hug.

Gregory Wüthrich

Often plagued by injuries, Wüthrich moved to Styria on a free transfer from Perth Glory in Australia in the summer of 2020 and developed into the undisputed leader in central defense. In previous years, he had won the Swiss championship three times with Young Boys, but only made one brief appearance in the top flight. When the Champions League anthem rang out in the Graz Arena, he felt goosebumps. "There's a huge sense of anticipation," Wüthrich emphasized.

On Sunday, however, only one thing counted for Wüthrich, who was not nominated for Switzerland's extended 38-man squad for the upcoming European Championships. "My girlfriend can't be here because our baby is still too small. She's at home with our son and I'm so looking forward to going to them and giving everyone a big hug."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf