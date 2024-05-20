Wüthrich open: “I’ve been through a lot”

"This is a huge satisfaction for me and I have the feeling that I've proved it to everyone. This feeling is indescribable," said the goal-scoring defender. In the basic round, Wüthrich was the match-winner in the 1:0 wins against WSG Tirol and in Lustenau. "In hindsight, it shows me that you are rewarded if you don't give up."

Special moments await now

But it really doesn't matter who scores the goals. "We won the game, that's the most important thing. This is a moment for the ages," he emphasized. In the days leading up to the league final, Wüthrich played through several scenarios in his head. "I've been imagining all week what it will be like when the game is over and we've won the double. I've always seen myself crying on the floor in my imagination. I haven't been able to cry yet. It's so indescribable."