Gazibegovic cries: “I’m the happiest person!”

Jusuf Gazibegovic (Sturm Graz): "I can't contain my emotions. It was one of my biggest dreams with the club I've come to love so much over the last four years. Where I've felt at home from day one, to now achieve something so big is incredible. I am the happiest person in the world. We knew it wouldn't be easy because Klagenfurt is also a good team. We knew what qualities we had. Of course we knew at half-time what the score would be. But that showed the morale of this team, how we won the game, how we fought."