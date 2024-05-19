After the title triumph
Gazibegovic cries: “I’m the happiest person!”
The changing of the guard is complete. Sturm Graz dethroned serial champions Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday and crowned themselves double winners with a 2-0 win over Austria Klagenfurt. Here are the comments on the game:
Jusuf Gazibegovic (Sturm Graz): "I can't contain my emotions. It was one of my biggest dreams with the club I've come to love so much over the last four years. Where I've felt at home from day one, to now achieve something so big is incredible. I am the happiest person in the world. We knew it wouldn't be easy because Klagenfurt is also a good team. We knew what qualities we had. Of course we knew at half-time what the score would be. But that showed the morale of this team, how we won the game, how we fought."
Gregory Wüthrich (Sturm Graz): "To all Sturm fans, this title is for you. I love you all. I haven't had an easy career, I've had setbacks time and again. I had to swallow a lot. This is a reward for everything, I've worked so hard for everything."
Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz): "I can't believe it, it was an unbelievable season, an unbelievable game, simply awesome. It was a difficult game, Klagenfurt also gave everything to get a win here. But not here today. The double means everything to me. Me and a few lads have worked for it for many years."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.