After the title triumph

Gazibegovic cries: “I’m the happiest person!”

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 19:22

The changing of the guard is complete. Sturm Graz dethroned serial champions Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday and crowned themselves double winners with a 2-0 win over Austria Klagenfurt. Here are the comments on the game:

Jusuf Gazibegovic (Sturm Graz): "I can't contain my emotions. It was one of my biggest dreams with the club I've come to love so much over the last four years. Where I've felt at home from day one, to now achieve something so big is incredible. I am the happiest person in the world. We knew it wouldn't be easy because Klagenfurt is also a good team. We knew what qualities we had. Of course we knew at half-time what the score would be. But that showed the morale of this team, how we won the game, how we fought."

Gregory Wüthrich (Sturm Graz): "To all Sturm fans, this title is for you. I love you all. I haven't had an easy career, I've had setbacks time and again. I had to swallow a lot. This is a reward for everything, I've worked so hard for everything."

Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz): "I can't believe it, it was an unbelievable season, an unbelievable game, simply awesome. It was a difficult game, Klagenfurt also gave everything to get a win here. But not here today. The double means everything to me. Me and a few lads have worked for it for many years."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

