Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pentecost Mass

Pope: “Let us not be intimidated”

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 14:03

Pope Francis once again called for peace on Pentecost Sunday. "We do not give up, but continue to speak of peace (...) We will not be intimidated by difficulties, nor by ridicule, nor by opposition, which is never lacking today as it was yesterday," said Francis in front of several hundred faithful and cardinals in St. Peter's Basilica.

comment0 Kommentare

During Sunday prayers, the Pope expressed his wish for greater fraternity between Christians of different denominations and pleaded for "gestures of dialog" that could lead to the end of wars. Francis expressed his closeness to the people of the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, who have been suffering from heavy attacks by the Russian army for days.

The day before, the Pope visited Verona, where he chaired a discussion event called "Peace Arena". (Bild: APA/AP)
The day before, the Pope visited Verona, where he chaired a discussion event called "Peace Arena".
(Bild: APA/AP)

The Pope also expressly called for prayers for Palestine and Israel. The Pope, who made a day visit to Verona on Saturday, appeared to be in good health.

What is celebrated at Pentecost
50 days after Easter, Christians celebrate the feast of Pentecost and the Easter period comes to an end. It is one of the high feasts in the Catholic church year. The feast commemorates the so-called miracle of speech at Pentecost. According to biblical tradition, the Holy Spirit descended on the disciples and they began to speak in foreign languages. As a result, they became one and were able to proclaim the message of Jesus to other people without a language barrier. Pentecost is therefore sometimes referred to as the "birthday of the Church".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf