Pope: “Let us not be intimidated”

What is celebrated at Pentecost

50 days after Easter, Christians celebrate the feast of Pentecost and the Easter period comes to an end. It is one of the high feasts in the Catholic church year. The feast commemorates the so-called miracle of speech at Pentecost. According to biblical tradition, the Holy Spirit descended on the disciples and they began to speak in foreign languages. As a result, they became one and were able to proclaim the message of Jesus to other people without a language barrier. Pentecost is therefore sometimes referred to as the "birthday of the Church".