"I have won"

Fury believes the war helped Usyk to victory

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 08:33

"I believe I won the fight." Tyson Fury did what he does best after the "fight of the century" against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk: Being Tyson Fury. And make slogans. For example: "His country is at war. And people side with the country that's at war."

"I think he (Usyk, ed.) won a few rounds, but I won the majority of the rounds," the Englishman blared into the sprawling arena via the arena microphone. And then provided an, shall we say, interesting explanation for Usyk's victory on points: "We both put up a good fight. His country is at war, so people side with the country that's at war."

Thanks to Jesus Christ
Nevertheless, he congratulated Usyk on his victory, thanked Jesus Christ for the wonderful fight - and announced a rematch. "We have a clause to that effect." He wants to be back in October. "Good luck, Oleksandr," Fury ended almost with a threat, at least with a literal declaration of intent to fight.

"Still love boxing"
How much longer does he want to box? He didn't really answer the question at the subsequent press conference. He will now take a vacation, talk to his wife and children and then see what happens. The fact is: "I still love boxing."

Autocrat Usky
Usyk holds all the major heavyweight world titles for the first time since Lennox Lewis 25 years ago. The 37-year-old defeated the previously unbeaten Fury on points (115:112, 113:114, 114:113) in a twelve-round unification fight on Sunday night.

After a thrilling duel and a strong comeback by Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he now holds the world titles of the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC as well as the IBO. Fury had defended the WBC belt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

