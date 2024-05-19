"I have won"
Fury believes the war helped Usyk to victory
"I believe I won the fight." Tyson Fury did what he does best after the "fight of the century" against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk: Being Tyson Fury. And make slogans. For example: "His country is at war. And people side with the country that's at war."
"I think he (Usyk, ed.) won a few rounds, but I won the majority of the rounds," the Englishman blared into the sprawling arena via the arena microphone. And then provided an, shall we say, interesting explanation for Usyk's victory on points: "We both put up a good fight. His country is at war, so people side with the country that's at war."
Thanks to Jesus Christ
Nevertheless, he congratulated Usyk on his victory, thanked Jesus Christ for the wonderful fight - and announced a rematch. "We have a clause to that effect." He wants to be back in October. "Good luck, Oleksandr," Fury ended almost with a threat, at least with a literal declaration of intent to fight.
"Still love boxing"
How much longer does he want to box? He didn't really answer the question at the subsequent press conference. He will now take a vacation, talk to his wife and children and then see what happens. The fact is: "I still love boxing."
Autocrat Usky
Usyk holds all the major heavyweight world titles for the first time since Lennox Lewis 25 years ago. The 37-year-old defeated the previously unbeaten Fury on points (115:112, 113:114, 114:113) in a twelve-round unification fight on Sunday night.
After a thrilling duel and a strong comeback by Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he now holds the world titles of the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC as well as the IBO. Fury had defended the WBC belt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.