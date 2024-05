“Statutory minimum wage is only part of the solution”

"Krone": How difficult or easy is it to follow in the footsteps of Erich Mauersics?

Berend Tusch: Following in the footsteps of Erich Mauersics is undoubtedly a great responsibility. Over the past 17 years, he has fought tirelessly for the members of our union and achieved a great deal. However, there is still a lot to do in the coming years, particularly in the areas of health, transport and tourism. I am confident that, together with my team, I can continue on Erich's path and vision and effectively represent the interests of our members.