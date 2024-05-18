"Love affair"
Emotional! Now (!) Klopp conquers Instagram
Now he has after all! For nine years, Jürgen Klopp managed Liverpool FC without a social media presence. Now, one day before his departure, he opens an official account. And on "Kloppo", he takes an emotional approach.
"We are getting closer and closer to the end. We met for the first time on October 8, 2015. I would call it a love affair. From day one, it was an absolutely incredible time," said the German soccer coach in a video lasting around two minutes, his very first post - incidentally, he already had 600,000 followers within a few hours.
"Enjoyed it so much"
"I've enjoyed it so much and I want to thank you so much for all the support and strength you've given us over the years," Klopp continued on his new Instagram account called "Kloppo" - Jürgen Klopp, The Normal One. The 56-year-old recorded the video, which also shows the most emotional moments of his eight-and-a-half years as Reds coach, in his office - visibly moved.
"Incredible place"
"I always wondered if it felt like we were writing a story together. And that's how it feels today. It's a good book. And when we read it in the future, we'll have a smile on our faces," said Klopp. Leaving this "incredible place" is hard, he said. "But I want to stay in touch with you. And even though I'm not a social media guy, people have told me that social media helps with that. So, let's go. See you around," said Klopp. After a short time, more than half a million people were already following the account.
Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final round of the English Premier League on Sunday (17:00). Klopp led Liverpool to the league title, the FA Cup and Champions League triumph. In his farewell season, he achieved his second success in the League Cup.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.