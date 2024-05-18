Emotional! Now (!) Klopp conquers Instagram

"Incredible place"

"I always wondered if it felt like we were writing a story together. And that's how it feels today. It's a good book. And when we read it in the future, we'll have a smile on our faces," said Klopp. Leaving this "incredible place" is hard, he said. "But I want to stay in touch with you. And even though I'm not a social media guy, people have told me that social media helps with that. So, let's go. See you around," said Klopp. After a short time, more than half a million people were already following the account.