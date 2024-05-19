Be there live at the fire department duel!

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday. This will be followed by the start of the competition, which will be interrupted later in the afternoon. Then Lätz Fetz will play in the marquee, including U1 presenter Lukas Brunner, and DJ Instyle will be spinning his tunes in the disco tent.



The competition continues on Saturday at 7.30 am. The Firecup starts at 3 pm. This is followed by the parade of around 3000 firefighters through the village center. Volksbeat will be playing in the marquee in the afternoon, followed by Volxrock in the evening and DJ Instyle will provide the atmosphere in the disco tent.