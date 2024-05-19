Win tickets
Be there live at the fire department duel!
Around 280 groups are taking part in the 60th provincial fire department competition on June 7 and 8 in Zillertal. The draw has now taken place for the Firecup, the knockout competition for the best groups from 2023 - it's going to be exciting. And the "Krone" is giving away tickets!
It's an impressive number: almost 3,000 firefighters from all nine federal states as well as South Tyrol and Bavaria will be making the journey to Zell am Ziller at the beginning of June to put their skills to the test. "For the first time, there will also be a group from the Tyrolean police command," announces Alexander Stock, commander of the Zell am Ziller volunteer fire department, which is hosting the competition.
In addition to the classic fire department duel, the Firecup will also be held on Saturday. The best 16 groups from last year's competition will compete against each other. All of them are Tyrolean fire departments. Eight were already seeded, and last Thursday at the BrauKunstHaus in Zell am Ziller they were joined by eight opponents. The draw, which featured top-class players, was even broadcast via livestream.
- Huben im Ötztal 1 against Schlaiten
- Längenfeld 1 against Glanz
- Piller against Niederthai 2
- St. Johann im Walde against Haiming 1
- Niederthai 3 against Oberdrum 2
- Polling 2 against Flaurling 1
- Polling 1 against Sillian 1
- Brixlegg against Außervillgraten 3
The group with the best time at the end is crowned the regional winner and receives the winner's trophy: St. Florian, the patron saint of fire departments. It was recreated by Siegfried Geisler, former commander of the Zell am Ziller volunteer fire department, and painted by artist Annemarie Gwiggner from Kaltenbach.
With these pairings "everything is really open"
"It remains to be seen who has had the best training and can hold their nerve. In any case, the best of the best will be fighting for victory, it's all wide open," state fire service commander Jakob Unterladstätter, state fire department inspector Rene Staudacher and state competition director Jörg Degenhart agree. District commander Hansjörg Eberharter was also euphoric: "It makes me really proud that we are able to host the 60th provincial fire department performance competition in our district. Out of a total of 44 fire departments in the Schwarz district, 27 are taking on this test."
Stock and his festival committee, including the organizing committee, are ready to host the event. "The intensive preparations have been going on for around one and a half years. Without my team, none of this would be possible," emphasized Stock, who also thanked all political representatives and those involved, the surrounding communities and the sponsors - and expressed one last small wish: "Hopefully the weather gods will be kind to us on the competition weekend."
60th provincial fire department competition
The opening ceremony will take place on Friday. This will be followed by the start of the competition, which will be interrupted later in the afternoon. Then Lätz Fetz will play in the marquee, including U1 presenter Lukas Brunner, and DJ Instyle will be spinning his tunes in the disco tent.
The competition continues on Saturday at 7.30 am. The Firecup starts at 3 pm. This is followed by the parade of around 3000 firefighters through the village center. Volksbeat will be playing in the marquee in the afternoon, followed by Volxrock in the evening and DJ Instyle will provide the atmosphere in the disco tent.
