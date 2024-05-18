Salzburg want to conjure up Dortmund fate

"We owe it to the fans"

Salzburg are being cautious. "The Sturm game is not an issue for me," explained interim coach Onur Cinel, who will play his last game on the Bulls bench. The focus is entirely on their own performance. "It's about building an atmosphere and forcing LASK into their half. Similar to the second half against Sturm (2:2, note). We showed then that we can do that." For the 38-year-old, it's also a question of attitude. "It will be about who wants it more. We owe that to our fans too."