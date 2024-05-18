Title showdown
Salzburg want to conjure up Dortmund fate
Red Bull Salzburg want to conjure up a Dortmund fate and are hoping for a slip-up from leaders Sturm Graz in the title showdown. The Styrians are prepared for many hurdles in the final. There's extra doping for coach Christian Ilzer. The "Bulls" want to experience the "hottest story" of the season on Sunday.
Honor to whom honor is due! Sturm's successful coach Christian Ilzer was voted "Coach of the Season" by the Bundesliga for the second time in a row. Otar Kiteishvili won the "Player of the Season" award. Extra doping for Ilzer, but bitter: Sturm's midfield strategist will be suspended on Sunday against Klagenfurt. "Otar's absence hurts, he's a difference-maker. But we've often had to replace important players before," says Ilzer. Instead, the coach is brimming with confidence.
He is not thinking of a fate like Dortmund - Borussia still missed out on the title in the final round in 2023: "There are also positive examples like Sturm 1999, when they had a two-point lead and won the title in the final round with a 3-0 win against Tirol. I was in the stadium as a fan back then," says Ilzer, who has also prepared for plan B: "Every game has many potential hurdles. We have prepared for every single one. We expect the strongest opponent and the toughest possible match. We've already lost to Klagenfurt at home and drawn when we were outnumbered."
"We owe it to the fans"
Salzburg are being cautious. "The Sturm game is not an issue for me," explained interim coach Onur Cinel, who will play his last game on the Bulls bench. The focus is entirely on their own performance. "It's about building an atmosphere and forcing LASK into their half. Similar to the second half against Sturm (2:2, note). We showed then that we can do that." For the 38-year-old, it's also a question of attitude. "It will be about who wants it more. We owe that to our fans too."
The Bullen-Arena is sold out with 17,218 fans (no more are allowed in the league), and hopes are high for an outcome like the one between Bayern and Dortmund last year. Sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner therefore did not want to jump to conclusions about the season. "The greatest story will hopefully be on Sunday. That's what we believe in."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
