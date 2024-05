Pile-up: seven people injured on the A2

Dog had to be rescued from transport box

A dog was also stuck in a transport box in the trunk of a car, says Christain Neuhold from the Bad Waltersdorf volunteer fire department. Fortunately, they were able to rescue him and he remained unharmed. Three fire departments (Neudorf bei Ilz, Ilz and Bad Waltersdorf fire departments), the Red Cross and the police were able to reach the scene of the accident quickly thanks to a perfect rescue lane. How the pile-up came about will now be investigated.